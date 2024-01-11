Session not available on other instances
Love the new Sessions feature but I can not get my saved Sessions on other Vivaldi instances. Nothing found in the Settings and the blog announcement didn't mention any special config either.
I create a Session, add some tabs, and see it listed. Jump to other machine, close/open Vivaldi, still no new Session.
Btw: refresh Sessions list button would be cool.
mib2berlin
@nullsteph
Hi, sessions are not synced with other devices only open tabs.
Check the window panel for synced tabs when a session is open on another device.
Cheers, mib
That's too bad. That means I have to leave tabs open on all devices/instances that I want to see the same set of tabs. Are there any other options to achieve the same behavior as synced sessions, and are there any plans to add this feature?
Thanks kindly,
mib2berlin
@nullsteph
At moment no, you have to open a session one one device, sync, the save the tabs as session on other devices, close this session on the master device.
Sessions are more to backup a state, I guess workspaces are the way to go. This feature request is tagged as "Pipeline", sync sessions is tagged as "Nice to have".
Pipeline meant they are working on it.
We have a user page with all feature requests in a database, check:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=sync&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib