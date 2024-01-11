Anyone know if unsecure message on installed tab can be hidden one way or another ?
-
Yodamien518
Hi,
I did install a local site by right clicking on the tab and install, so that this site can be considered as an app of my laptop, but as it is a local site using http and not https, a warning is used and takes some space for nothing in my case.
Does anyone know if I can hide it one way or another ?
-
Tried Site Settings > Insecure Content? May not work - it is for allowing or disabling insecure content on secure sites - but it's the only one I'm aware of.
-
I don't think so. If the site is used in a normal browser window, you can hide the string with mods, but is likely not possible when sites are installed as apps/pwa
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Yodamien518 Try to add the URL as exception (not tested):
Open
vivaldi://flags/#unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secure
Add
https://192.168.1.182in text field
Set to Enabled
Restart
-
Yodamien518
Hi @DoctorG
Your trick does the job perfectly, thanks a lot