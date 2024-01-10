There are two ways I can think of: importing message files or using right-click and "move to".

The second option is probably easier: from the "all accounts" view in the mail panel, open e.g. the inbox of the old account, select all messages with CTRL-A, right click a message then select "move" and choose new account and folder.

The import method requires you to find the relevant location for the old messages on the disk (right-click on the account in the mail settings and select "reveal data folder") then from the main Vivaldi menu use file -> import from... -> mail files -> select new account and folder -> select the old message location.

In both cases I assume you have created the second account already and you should definitely back up everything first!