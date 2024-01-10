Webpage placeholders for Command chains
solidsnake Ambassador
In the latest snapshot, a somewhat cryptic entry introduced placeholders for certain page elements meant to be used in command chains.
- [Commands] Expose selection/link to Chains through menus (VB-102188)
So far, the feature is limited to five placeholders and only applies to context menus. This means that if the command is invoked in any other way (such as through the command palette, toolbar button, or shortcut), the placeholders will be ignored.
I find this addition to be very useful, although quite limited at this stage.
Unfortunately, I couldn't find any additional information or discussions regarding the feature or its future development. Would anyone be able to provide more insight on this matter?
@solidsnake I guess they can be used to pass the placeholder parameter through to the command chain.
Some quick examples I thought up:
Search with ImgOPS
Open Link in New Tab,
https://imgops.com/{src_url}
Translate selection with DeepL
Open Link in New Tab,
https://www.deepl.com/translator#auto/en/{selection}
Translate page with Google Translate
Open Link in New Tab,
https://translate.google.com/website?u={page_url}
Then you'd need to add it to the appropriate context menus, i.e. image, selection, page etc. I guess it could also be combined with Javascript bookmarklet type commands for more advanced stuff.
The src_url could be used to overcome the current limitation of having only one image search engine for instance.
It's powerful but it requires the user to understand what they're doing, and have the imagination to use it for something useful
Good point about invoking the command in other ways, that would be nice. It would make sense for page_url and page_title I guess... possibly selection but then if you've already made a selection the context menu would be faster anyway - unless you use caret browsing to select text.
solidsnake Ambassador
@Pathduck Your examples are great.
These placeholders enable functionalities without the use of JavaScript, making them accessible to a much larger user base.
Тhat's why I asked if someone has more insight how this will develop further.
As they are now, they are unfinished. For example, there is no option to remove "https://" from the URL, which can be problematic, especially with certain websites that have strict protocols. Furthermore, the fact that they are only accessible as menu items greatly limits their applicability.