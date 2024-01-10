@solidsnake I guess they can be used to pass the placeholder parameter through to the command chain.

Some quick examples I thought up:

Search with ImgOPS

Open Link in New Tab, https://imgops.com/{src_url}

Translate selection with DeepL

Open Link in New Tab, https://www.deepl.com/translator#auto/en/{selection}

Translate page with Google Translate

Open Link in New Tab, https://translate.google.com/website?u={page_url}

Then you'd need to add it to the appropriate context menus, i.e. image, selection, page etc. I guess it could also be combined with Javascript bookmarklet type commands for more advanced stuff.

The src_url could be used to overcome the current limitation of having only one image search engine for instance.

It's powerful but it requires the user to understand what they're doing, and have the imagination to use it for something useful

So far, the feature is limited to five placeholders and only applies to context menus. This means that if the command is invoked in any other way (such as through the command palette, toolbar button, or shortcut), the placeholders will be ignored.

Good point about invoking the command in other ways, that would be nice. It would make sense for page_url and page_title I guess... possibly selection but then if you've already made a selection the context menu would be faster anyway - unless you use caret browsing to select text.