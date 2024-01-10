Two Sent folders
-
I deleted my Fastmail account, installed the browser update, then logged back into my email.
I've still got a mystery Sent folder which doesn't exist in my Fastmail account where Vivaldi puts sent email.
Why can I not put sent messages in the correct folder?
-
@bkeevins
Hi, there is a global Send folder and a Account Sent folder.
Do you meant this or use Fastmail another name for the Send folder?
-
There are two sent folders in the Account. One called Sent and one called Sent Items.
The messages are put in the one which does not sync to my email account which means they are not on any other devices.
Why does Vivaldi do this?
-
When setting up the connection to an IMAP server, Vivaldi checks the available standard folders. If the IMAP folder for sent items is not correctly flagged (or Vivaldi has a bug, which was the case more than 2 years ago) then Vivaldi will create a new sent folder. Can you check if either of those sent folders shows up under Custom Folders in the panel, and in your email provider's we interface, please check the imap folder assignments
-
mib2berlin
@bkeevins
I don`t get such folder with a Fastmail account, I make one for testing.
This is a IMAP account with app password.
-
The one called Sent Items is the real one. The folder called Sent is the mystery one which Vivaldi puts the emails into. The Sent folder doesn't sync with Fastmail. I have the box ticked for Upload to server.
-
@bkeevins
Hm, this is really strange, I get exactly the same folder structure in the web client of Fastmail and Vivaldi Mail.
If I send a mail from Vivaldi it is synced with the Send folder in Fastmail.
I hope another Fastmail user steps by, I have to cancel the account in a few days.
-
@bkeevins
@WildEnte said in Two Sent folders:
Can you check if either of those sent folders shows up under Custom Folders in the panel, and in your email provider's we interface, please check the imap folder assignments
-
@mib2berlin I don't use Fastmail, but with GMail, it seems that sometimes using a different device or a different mail client to send mail, then if the name or protocol of the other operator's "Sent" folder is different, then a second Sent folder is produced in Vivaldi's client.
-
mib2berlin
@bkeevins
Hi, I test Fastmail in Outlook (Argh) and there the send folder is called Send Items, I send from there but don't get the Send Items folder in Vivaldi Mail.
The Send folder in Vivaldi mail is updated.
Do you use any other clients to send mails from Fastmail?
Will test with Thunderbird later.
I would really try to remove the account and mails in Vivaldi and add it again, no problem with IMAP.
Cheers, mib
-
I found a reference to the (as I think fixed) bugs I filed about rogue imap folders in 2021, see https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/59982/sent-mail-is-not-saved-on-server/12?_=1704973790422 and the post afterwards. I'm traveling so can't test but it may give some clue
-
Vivaldi creates a new Sent folder in my Fastmail account. It puts emails in there rather than the real one every other client - and Fastmail - uses.
I could make a rule in Fastmail to move everything from the Vivaldi Sent folder to the real Sent folder but that is only a work around.
-
@bkeevins
Hm, the Send folder was there before I connect Vivaldi Mail with Fastmail but the Send Items folder not.
Maybe this happen only for long term Fastmail user, I cant reproduce this.