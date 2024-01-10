Please help
-
Hi, I needed to reformatt my disc where I store all of my programs, and after that I accidentally opened vivaldi while I was copying it back, so my session isn't in browser, but I think it's still in A:\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions. Can you please tell me how can I load it into the browser? When I try File -> open saved session, it tells me there are no saved sessions.
I am glad in advance for any help because I really don't want to go through my whole history and reopen them all manually.
-
mib2berlin
@hnmtikso
Hi, delete the Sessions folder in the new location and copy the backup folder to \Default
Maybe only parts of the files was copied.
The sessions folder should include several .bin files like 2023-12-21_02_36_22.bin and a session.json file at least.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin eeeh... I was moving those files
-
at least the history is thill there, so if I am fked, I'll later open EVERYTHING through chrome extension so it won't load and then in breaks iun school I'll be slowly but surely sorting throung it