Highlight text reverse (right to left) missing initial letter
When selecting text in reverse, from right to left, and releasing the trackpad just over the last letter, an issue arises where, despite the entire word appearing highlighted, copying it results in the omission of the initial word. To illustrate, consider the example of searching on Google:
zoom:
result:
This issue persists across various versions of Vivaldi, including the current version 6.5.3206.50 on Monterey 12.7.2. The problem was also observed on Catalina. Notably, the only workaround is to highlight beyond the end of the word to ensure accurate copying.
OakdaleFTL
@fontcl Can you change the trackpad sensitivity setting in macOS?
@OakdaleFTL Yes, absolutely! However, it's unrelated to that issue; I believe it's connected to the highlight color not accurately selecting the last letter, even though it appears selected.
*It happens in other sites too.