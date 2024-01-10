Vivaldi has unveiled an array of new features and updates for its Android web browser. The tech company announced that users can now access their full browsing history across all devices, thanks to the end-to-end encrypted Vivaldi Sync. This feature synchronizes the complete browser history, making it accessible from the History Panel and Address Bar. Vivaldi's History Sync aims to make it easier for users to locate previously visited web pages across all their devices.

In addition to this, Vivaldi has introduced the option for users to set their preferred search engine for Private Tabs separately from the search engine used for other tabs. While this feature is not new to modern web browsers, it is absent in some other browsers that do not offer separate search engine choices for private tabs and windows.

The company also announced several other enhancements, changes, and bug fixes in Vivaldi 6.5 for Android. The specifics of these improvements are detailed in the announcement.