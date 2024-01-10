can't save encryption password
can't save encryption password with notifications like that.. I have given all permissions to the application settings. there is a solution?
@suharji
Hi, there was a bug report:
VAB-8202
I cannot save my backup encryption key because of an error "Storage permissions denied."
Two developer and myself test this and could not reproduce it, report is closed.
User use Samsung Galaxy Tab A13.
Please add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Cheers, mib
make additional reports from me. I use vivo y22 android 13. vivaldi 6.4.3171.134
I just found it.. I will go there later
@suharji
Wait a minute, I will ping the developer if we should reopen the report.
I will add a link to this thread.
@mib2berlin can't write right there now? I see only Spanish there
mib2berlin
@suharji
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
The link https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ should open a form in your language or the browser language.
I get the page in English.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin apparently there is a newer version of vivaldi.. I will try to update it first...hehe
I will explain again later
has updated to version 6.5 . still in the same problem..
actually I'm not perduli with an encryption password. because I'm sure I'll never forget my password.. I just want what the developer wants to run properly
@suharji
There is another report VAB-8529 tested from other developer and also closed.
I contact the developer, please wait with your report, it would be marked as duplicate anyway.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin ok