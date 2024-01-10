Password Manger loose passwords lately | Vivaldi 6.5.3206.50 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
Hello -since end of December 23 the password manager has now loosen the pw for the third time.
Any known issues about this behaviour?
mib2berlin
@lubo
Hi, extensions can do such things, the "Minimal Theme for Twitter/X" extension for example.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93677/vivaldi-lost-all-my-settings-after-restarting-for-an-update
Disable all extensions and restart Vivaldi and/or your system.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks for the hint.
As i haven't changed / added any extensions I doubt that it will help.
But I'll give him a try and see if it works out