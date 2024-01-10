WIn 10.

This has happened a couple of times now, where I've been using it all day, but one time when I open a new tab and all of a sudden I cannot interact with it, or any existing tabs. By can't interact with it, I mean that I cannot click on anything in the page itself (cursor does not change for links etc). I cannot click in the address bar, though pressing / still works, and I can type.

Mouse gestures still work. I can open a new tab with the + sign at the top, and click links in the speed dial, but I cannot switch which speed dial folder I am viewing. I can access the menu, though I couldn't click the copy button next to version for example. I can click different open tabs, but cannot click the show closed tabs (garbage can) icon - it doesn't light up when hovering/show tooltip...

Also to mention that this time, I have a second Vivaldi window open, and everything in that window is working perfectly fine (it's where I'm writing this). I'm able to drag tabs from working window to non working window (where it no longer works) and from non-working window to working window, where that tab now works.

My question is whether there is some way I can figure out what the offending tab or extension is, if it is one?

Vivaldi Task Manager? Windows Task Manager? I'm not seeing anything jump out on either one of them as being hung, nothing in resource manager etc. Where is the log, and would it show anything?