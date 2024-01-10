Until recently, I was able to select some text, start to drag it, hover over a different tab to give it focus, move to an input field and then drop the text into that input field. Similarly, I used to be able to select some text in a text editor and drag it over to Vivaldi to drop it in an input field. This was very useful for drafting forum posts.

After one of the recent Vivaldi updates, I can no longer do these drag and drop operations. In case it helps, I am on this build: 6.5.3206.50 (Stable channel) (arm64)

Has something changed to prevent this operation?