Minimize browser's window doesn't work.
robertotait
Minimize browser's window icon (upper right) does not respond to clicking.
The same has happened in previous Vivaldi versions.
Right clicking is needed to get it from a little menu.
This happen in:
Vivaldi 6.1.3035.302 (Stable channel) (64 bits) on Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3803).
Pesala Ambassador
@robertotait Please update your browser to 6.5.3206.50 Stable channel, and see if the issue is solved.
robertotait
@Pesala, first o all, thanks to you if you are a human person.
According to your suggestion, I've updated to Vivaldi 6.5.3206.50 (Stable channel) (64 bits).
The problem persists, however.
@robertotait Let me haul out a Win10 machine, and see if I can reproduce the issue.
@robertotait Works fine on Win10 here.
Do you run any extensions?