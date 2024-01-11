Solved Jstor website broken on Vivaldi?
cassandrawilliams
Really bizarre problem, but I am using the current version of vivaldi, and it is having problems with the jstor website.
This is the website on vivaldi
This is the website on firefox:
As you can see, the website is missing the login and search, among other things.
I've tested on Edge, as well, and the website is functional on Edge, just as it is on Firefox.
I have tried disabling extensions and CSS.
Does anyone have any idea what is going on?
I did a fresh install, deleting user data, and it works fine now. So I don't know what the problem was, but at least it's gone.
Thanks for the help
Pesala Ambassador
@cassandrawilliams No such issues here. When it asked me to accept cookies, I selected only strictly necessary cookies. Vivaldi's built-in ad and tracker blocking is enabled. Tested in latest Stable and Snapshot.
Many problems are caused by extensions.
Please see Trouble-shooting issues.
mib2berlin
@cassandrawilliams
Hi, work fine here on Vivaldi 6.5.3206.50:
This is with enabled Vivaldi ad blocker, do you have enabled extra lists than default?
Disabling extensions is sometimes not enough.
Please test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
The problem persists in guest view:
Maybe I should reinstall the browser?
mib2berlin
@cassandrawilliams
You can try but this does not touch your user data.
If it not work in the guest profile it is not a profile and/or an extensions issue.
Install Vivaldi as standalone install, this is independent to your default install.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
Pesala Ambassador
