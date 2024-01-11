Really bizarre problem, but I am using the current version of vivaldi, and it is having problems with the jstor website.

This is the website on vivaldi



This is the website on firefox:

As you can see, the website is missing the login and search, among other things.

I've tested on Edge, as well, and the website is functional on Edge, just as it is on Firefox.

I have tried disabling extensions and CSS.

Does anyone have any idea what is going on?