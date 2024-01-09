Hi there! I'm brand new to Vivaldi's ecosystem, and just discovered that I can't use the webmail until I've accumulated enough Reputation points... so they said I needed to participate in the forums (which I'm assuming is what I'm doing right now), and do a bunch of other stuff, like join the mastodon instance or something (even though I already have an account on a different instance)... Anyway, just saying hello and I guess getting feedback from the community on your experience with Vivaldi and the webmail etc.

I know that Vivaldi is supposed to be pro-privacy, which is refreshing, but I'm not sure how that works when it's still a Chromium based browser?