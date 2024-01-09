Reputation Requirements
BillyCovington
Hi there! I'm brand new to Vivaldi's ecosystem, and just discovered that I can't use the webmail until I've accumulated enough Reputation points... so they said I needed to participate in the forums (which I'm assuming is what I'm doing right now), and do a bunch of other stuff, like join the mastodon instance or something (even though I already have an account on a different instance)... Anyway, just saying hello and I guess getting feedback from the community on your experience with Vivaldi and the webmail etc.
I know that Vivaldi is supposed to be pro-privacy, which is refreshing, but I'm not sure how that works when it's still a Chromium based browser?
edwardp Ambassador
@BillyCovington Hi. Welcome to VIvaldi.
Once you build up enough reputation by actively using Vivaldi's services (Forum, Vivaldi Social (our Mastodon instance), Sync, Themes, Blog, etc.), you will obtain access to webmail.
See https://vivaldi.com/features/privacy-security/ which may answer your browser questions in regards to privacy.
