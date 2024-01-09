Is it possible to delete messages on an IMAP server while keeping their copy on Vivaldi M3?
Sorry if this basic question has already been answered:
I have contracted some mail accounts, IMAP, whose mailboxes have a maximum capacity of 100 MB, so I need to empty some of them.
Do you know any way to make a selective deletion or empty them in the IMAP server and keep their copies in each of the M3 clients that access them?
Thanks in advance.
Maybe create an offline account to keep as an archive. You could then move the mails to the offline account and that should delete them on IMAP while preserving them on your newly created offline account.