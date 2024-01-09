Update notification language
Hi. Despite my system language is English (US) and Vivaldi's language is English (US), the language of update notification was Japanese somehow. Is this a bug?
Forgot to mention. The UI language is still English and the problem only occurs with the update checker/notification. I want to edit the first post but couldn't do that due to the annoying time limit.
Pesala Ambassador
@skeleviper said in Update notification language:
I want to edit the first post but couldn't do that due to the annoying time limit.
It is an anti-spam measure. When you get a few more reputation points, the restrictions will be reduced.
Do you mean this dialog?
The update notifier is a separate process from the browser, and probably uses your system language setting and not the UI language of the browser (as it does not know what it is anyway).
You can easily test this by closing the browser, then opening a command prompt to the browser install folder and running:
update_notifier.exe -c
This will trigger the update dialog to appear.
EDIT: Actually, the
update_notifier.exeuses the following registry key to determine the language used:
Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Vivaldi\lang
This key is set on install time from the language chosen during install - NOT the UI language or current system language.
@Pathduck I found it and it was set as "ja". I changed it to "en" then now the updater's language is English. Thanks. I've been using Vivaldi for 3+ years but never faced a problem like this until last December. Very strange.
@Pathduck said in Update notification language:
EDIT: Actually, the
update_notifier.exeuses the following registry key to determine the language used:
Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Vivaldi\lang
This key is set on install time from the language chosen during install - NOT the UI language or current system language.
That helped me aswell, my work PC also had "it" instead of "en" and showed the update messages in italian despite I've set Vivaldi language to English (UK). I could swear that it was shown in english long time ago, but lately the behaviour must have changed.
The home PC instead was already correctly set, "en-GB".
There should be a better way than fiddling manually with registry but at least there's a workaround, thanks.
@iAN-CooG said in Update notification language:
There should be a better way than fiddling manually with registry but at least there's a workaround, thanks.
Well, you could just run the installer again, and choose the correct language this time
Glad it helped