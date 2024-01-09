Web browsers for the last 28 years
-
Pesala Ambassador
Animated Infographic from W3Schools.
I wonder when Vivaldi will show up as a separate slice of the pie? I assume that it included under Other for now?
Vivaldi currently has about 2.8 million users.
-
@Pesala, with 2,8 M users, Vivaldi is still a marginal Browser, but I think that in the future, because of Vivaldi Auto, there is a potencial of 40M more users, only with VAG. This statistics can change very quickly, as seen before with other mainstream Browsers in this Video with more upcomming Globalplayer, like eg. ARC Browser, which is maybe the most serious competition for Vivaldi with innovative features.
-
Semenov-Sherin
ZorinOS 16 had 6.5 millions downloads. It's sad.