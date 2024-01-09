Vivaldi gains Full History Sync and adds a separate Search Engine setting for Private Tabs
-
jon Vivaldi Team
Vivaldi Sync now synchronizes your full browsing history (encrypted) across all devices. You can now also search with your preferred search engine in a private tab, and turn off search engine shortcuts.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Nice job team
-
jabcreations
As much as I like what Vivaldi could be I simply can't use it beyond some simple tasks. Why? Fullscreen mode breaks the browser. After fixing the GUI whenever Vivaldi goes in to fullscreen and then exits the address bar is removed from the browser's DOM. The underlying problem is that the developers are using the addEventListener method for event handling instead of using HTML attributes. It only takes a few simple things to really expand what software can do, if people are willing to do it.
Fixing Vivaldi's GUI:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/63264/executing-javascript-to-fix-gui-components-incorrect-nesting/12
Fixing Vivaldi's fullscreen address bar bug:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91944/need-vivaldi-dev-please-huge-address-bar-bug-breaks-fullscreen?_=1704786607186
Fixing Waterfox/Firefox's GUI:
https://forums.mozillazine.org/viewtopic.php?f=38&t=3114953#p14966172
-
Excellent.
Still waiting for sharing stacked tabs.
-
will you ever fix the share, copy, edit bar if the address bar is placed at the bottom?
This panel is not fully displayed.
Android 13; One UI Core 5.1
-
Been doing computers/tech since 1976 there has never been such a contribution as yours, thank you.
-
Excellent additions. Multi device use is the norm and I have Vivaldi on all. Seamless transition between devices. You can't keep everyone happy, but the rate at which your devs work is greatly appreciated.
-
@temkem: Waiting for that too. The icons don't even show up in mine until I delete multiple searches. And the same update that broke this also broke the undo closed tab popup.
-
The browser crashes if you click on the menu section shown in the picture.
-
@temkem
Hi, I can reproduce this with a used or clean profile.
Please report this to the bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin VAB-8548
-
@temkem
It was confirmed already!
Thanks for the report, mib
-
@temkem
... and fixed.
Cheers, mib