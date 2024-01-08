Unable to Sort All Headers in Received Mail View
Pesala Ambassador
- Enable all the column headers in the Received mail view
- Sort the headings by dragging them
Result: Some, such as Sender, Subject, Date, can be moved to change the column order. Flags, Unread, Attachment, Size cannot be moved.
@Pesala
Hi, I can reproduce this on Stable and Snapshot 6.5.3222.3.
Please report this to the tracker, I can confirm internally.
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
@mib2berlin Submitted Bug as:
VB-103066 Unable to Sort All Headers in Received Mail View (8/1/2024)
@Pesala
Confirmed.
greybeard Ambassador
Is this related to Timeout connecting to server issue I am experincing?
Vivaldi: 6.6.3238.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Revision: 0176fc039470a6ce93b21d77be98d6561baa01a1
OS: Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3803)
JavaScript: V8 12.0.267.14
User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Or should I report that to Support?
@greybeard
Hi and no, this is a UI issue.
Timeout with a vivaldi.net account?
greybeard Ambassador
@mib2berlin Yep.
I saved the logfile but it doesn't day much.
@greybeard
Maybe open a new thread for the timeout issue.
I use two vivaldi accounts and don't have any timeouts.