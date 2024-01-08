I'm new to Vivaldi and I love the concept of integrated Vivaldi email and, in general, it's working pretty good for me.

But, every morning since integrating this system for the last three nights in a row, I will have emails that came in while my computer was shutdown.

Those emails (and those emails only) will not be displayed in Vivaldi regardless of the display settings/filters activated.

Though I can't say for certain because I have not setup arbitrary tests to confirm this, but this seems to only be occurring for my iCloud email account.

For example, right now I have 11 iCloud emails that are hidden to Vivaldi but present in all other means of account access.

If I delete them via my iPhone, for example, and activate the Trash as viewable in Vivaldi, they then become viewable via Vivaldi eMail albeit in their deleted state.

Of course, I can undelete them, but obviously this must be some sort of bug that needs squashing so that Vivaldi eMail can shine in its full glory.

This issue has occurred 3 nights in a row and does not happen during the hours in which my computer is in use.

Please help!