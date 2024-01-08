Night-time eMail Anomaly with Missing eMails Occurring with iCloud
-
I'm new to Vivaldi and I love the concept of integrated Vivaldi email and, in general, it's working pretty good for me.
But, every morning since integrating this system for the last three nights in a row, I will have emails that came in while my computer was shutdown.
Those emails (and those emails only) will not be displayed in Vivaldi regardless of the display settings/filters activated.
Though I can't say for certain because I have not setup arbitrary tests to confirm this, but this seems to only be occurring for my iCloud email account.
For example, right now I have 11 iCloud emails that are hidden to Vivaldi but present in all other means of account access.
If I delete them via my iPhone, for example, and activate the Trash as viewable in Vivaldi, they then become viewable via Vivaldi eMail albeit in their deleted state.
Of course, I can undelete them, but obviously this must be some sort of bug that needs squashing so that Vivaldi eMail can shine in its full glory.
This issue has occurred 3 nights in a row and does not happen during the hours in which my computer is in use.
Please help!
- Curtis
-
4th Night Report: 20 emails came in while sleeping that do not show up in Vivaldi at all.
-
mib2berlin
@Nubco
Hi, I guess not many Apple user look here in the mail section.
You can ask in the macOS section and link here or report this issue to the bug tracker, or both.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
Thank you for your reply!
Though I do have Mac from the past, I rarely boot into it despite having the *.me.com email address that is my primary personal email.
I'm running Vivaldi on Arch Linux, which is my primary operating system.
(yes, it is running on my 2013 MacBook Pro.)
I will use the bug report as you suggest.
Thanks again!
-
This bug has been reported. Bug# VB-103100
-
Additional insights: It is confirmed that this display issue where emails are hidden when they come it overnight (computer shutdown) into the inbox of iCloud. This does not effect Gmail and interestingly...
Emails that come in overnight and are auto-marked as SPAM do display just fine.
As before, if I go into the iCloud account via the iPhone and delete the emails that are hidden, they then show up again in Vivaldi Mail and I can undelete them.
This only effects NON-spam emails that come in while the computer is shutdown for iCloud only.
-
mib2berlin
@Nubco
Please update your bug report in reply of the confirmation mail with this information.
The mail text is automatically added to the report.
-
@mib2berlin - Done. Thank you!
-
Still occurring with clock-like consistency.