Review prefs/settings quick command priority UI broken
Hope ya'll OK!
Apologies for brevity so far
When I attempt to reorder (i.e. prioritise/de-prioritise) [items] in the list (i.e. either drag or arrows) the item above is selected (e.g. if I select
Bookmarksthen
Open Tabsgets moved instead
If someone else can emulate this then will report bug
[items]:
ldexterldesign
Hi,
Thanks for reply but why?
I wrote this because if nobody can emulate it then it's either a) been fixed or b) is specific to me, which I don't expect to get fixed:
If someone else can emulate this then will report bug
If I create a bug then I will, naturally, add the info you suggested
If there's a floor in my logic then please tell me..?
Cheers
There are some bugs affecting specific OS Platforms and/or Vivaldi versions.
That info is important to know whether is a common or specific problem.
To check on a Clean Profile is to know whether there's a problem on your own Profile/Settings.
After test it, the results can drive to Clean your Profile or to others test it.
So,
That info and those steps are a must when reporting, even on the forum.
Please test on my behalf as I just had to redo my profile after another issue and I'd rather not have to go through that again
If you follow up then I will consider reporting a bug
Check on a Clean Profile and report the results here.
I'm on Windows so we'll need to wait for macOS users to check if still happens on a Clean Profile.