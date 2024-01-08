For quite some time, I have been experiencing odd behavior. I am often re-stacking existing tab stack in order to rename the tab stack. Sometimes, when I do that, Vivaldi not only activates the renaming of the selected tab stack, but also stacks the unstacked tabs in the active workspace to a new tab stack in parallel.

Is anyone else experiencing this?

Sometimes, it also seems to me, that this, or something similar / related, happens to unstacked tabs across all the workspaces, resulting in a random tab stack with a random mess of tabs in it.