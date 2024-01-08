Sync servers not connectable
Hi,
Is sync down or is it just for me?
It worked a couple of hours ago when I was at the office, but now at home I'm not able to connect. I tried to log out and back in, but the servers are not responding.
thomasp Vivaldi Team
Yes, there appear to be issues with sync right now. It's being looked into.
Currently sync accounst are out of ordner.
Same problem, Sync in infinite loop, logged out everywhere and all passwords disappeared it's Monday
@thomasp said in Sync servers not connectable:
Yes, there appear to be issues with sync right now. It's being looked into.
Thanks for the update!
DoctorG Ambassador
Works now again Yeah!
//EDIT: And now… failed again on some of my Vivaldi installs.
thomasp Vivaldi Team
Sync should be operating normally again now
Sorry for the inconvenience, and thanks for notifying us.
@thomasp, things happen, little bother, I just had to search through my pendrives to find this one with the code (that one as long as my arm) to activate sync. Thanks for the fast fix
unfortunately again issues with syncing data between browsers.
mib2berlin
@believer
Hi, does sync not connect or are your changes not updated?
Server is fine here:
@believer said in Sync servers not connectable:
issues with syncing data between browsers.
On same PC? Or different devices?
mib2berlin
@believer
Hm, is this happen for all devices do you use for sync?
First I would restart Vivaldi, then log out/in to sync.
To my knowledge there is only one server for sync so it cant be a location issue, it work on all my devices with different accounts.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
Tried sync between browsers (Snapshot, Stable and Soprano) on same PC: works; between Linux Debian 12 and different browsers and different PCs: works; between Android and PCs: works.
Not network issues at all.
//EDIT: Oh, now with one android Vivaldi 6.4 Stable i get a Client Error, but not with the Android Snapshot.
Logout of Vivaldi Android Stable, Update to 6.5 Stable and re-login helped.
Wow, after logging out sync finally started to work. Ok, thanks to devs)
edit:
oh no, it happened again unfortunately.
Here it works fine, last sync 2 minutes ago.
@believer Connected by VPN or Proxy?
@DoctorG no, just simple connection to my internet provider at home.