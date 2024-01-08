Poor performance in youtube comments
I've noticed recently that I'm barely able to type comments in youtube videos. When I start typing, the fan on my PC starts revving up and the letters don't appear immediately, nor delete immediately. I actually did a fresh install of my PC 2 days ago because I was seeing some other issues, but after the fresh install this problem remains. I'm not having this issue with other browsers.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Kuttyjoe Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Are comments under videos really useful ?
After all, it's all blocked on servers, overloading them unnecessarily. They use energy, so they pollute.
Another way to use Youtube : https://piped.video/watch?v=GWe2-0SGmRU?t=463
https://github.com/TeamPiped/Piped
Or use anti-advertising or anti-tracking :
1° - https://www.fanboy.co.nz/r/fanboy-ultimate.txt
2° - https://www.github.developerdan.com/hosts/lists/ads-and-tracking-extended.txt
.
Any pending OS updates?