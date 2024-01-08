Hiding sections of the page
is it possible to hide... or add redirect for sections of the webpage?
For example - i have fiverr account and would like to hide private sections with changing password/email. Any info, tips how to do it?
DoctorG
@rebel78 Please ask fiverr support, that is no Vivaldi issue.
barbudo2005
Using uBO or Stylus extensions to not display that section of the page.
DoctorG
@rebel78 See uBlockOrigin and its help page: https://github.com/gorhill/uBlock/wiki/Element-picker
thank you , will see on this... one more question - possible to extend cookie automatically for for example 5 or 10 years? If i give VA access to my fiverr account... will be good if there will be no need to login again after some time
DoctorG
@rebel78 said in Hiding sections of the page:
possible to extend cookie automatically for for example 5 or 10 years
You can change cookies in Developer Tools → Application → Cookies ; select cookie you want to edit and change Expire cell.