Option to hide the phone / tablet's navigation bar
Vivaldi already has the option to hide the phone's status bar. It would be nice if we also had the option to hide the phone's navigation bar. This would free up valuable screen space, especially with tablets. This has been done to good effect on Xodo Pdf Viewer, for example.
Hi Zalex108, please could you put the topic title back to what it was originally "Option to hide the phone / tablet's navigation bar". Thanks.
That kind of Titles are too long.
Any benefit on it?
It says it's a option, not a permanent feature.
It's no longer than most other titles!
@zak75 said in Hide Phone / Tablet Nav Bar:
It says it's a option, not a permanent feature.
That's seen on the Topic's body
@zak75 said in Hide Phone / Tablet Nav Bar:
It's no longer than most other titles!
I shorten long Titles but when I'm able to do it or the Topics are recent or reapear.