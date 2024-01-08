Slowdown after opening several tabs (in total, not at the same time) in one browser instance
gabrielwoj
Hello. For a while now, probably ever since the 6.2 update that introduced a complete overhaul on the code, I've been having certain problems related to opening too many tabs in one session.
The problem is not opening all of them at the same time, but rather, if I open way too many of them during an entire session (without closing the session).
In certain days, I rely on opening several tabs for uploading files on a Wiki I contribute. Sometimes, this can be over 100 tabs opened in a single session, other times it can be even over 500 or even reaching 1000 tabs.
I only open at least 4 tabs per upload, then close each tab after I'm done uploading, then go to the next 4 uploads. On the last time I have uploaded several of these files on this Wiki, I instead relied on a different way in uploading.
Most of the time, when I'm doing these kinds of uploads, I open 4 tabs, close these 4 tabs, and go to the next row of the table template we have. In total, I do this until I upload all 36 / 37 files. This is for one table of files, and the process repeat if I decide to fulfill another table of these files in another page (or sometimes even the same page, but in a different part of the page).
On this other method I did last time, I have instead opened 37 tabs at once, and decided to keep them open as opposed to closing, and just went to the "Upload file" SpecialPage on the Wiki I was contributing to. And despite having uploaded so many files during that day and on the same session, I didn't had the same slowdown, probably because I didn't close the tabs, I re-utilized them since I was going with another method.
I think that this has to do with something of tabs still being in "memory" after closing them? Because if I do my usual process of opening 4 tabs each time I want to upload something, close them, and re open other 4 new tabs, then I get this slowdown. Moving tabs around starts to become slow, pages take time to catch up (although this was much slower before when 6.2 hit, it's a little faster now), and so on.
The most notable aspect of this bug is how long it takes for Vivaldi to actually close after I close the Window, if this bug takes effect (tab slowdown). Sometimes I have to wait like up to 10 minutes for the process to finally end on Process Explorer. Yes, I could just kill the process, but I let it wait if it requires to save anything after closing the browser.
I would sometimes close the browser, so I can get rid of the tab slowdown after uploading several files in a single session. It was a way to "refresh" the browser, as a workaround of this bug. I don't have any footage of it right now, but it has happened several times ever since 6.2 dropped, and I was wondering if anyone else had the same problem.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.50 (32-bit)*
Windows 10 Pro 22H2 (64-bits)
I use the Portable version, where userdata, cache, and saved settings are stored on the "installation" folder, instead of %Appdata%.
mib2berlin
@gabrielwoj
Hi, the 32Bit version is limited to 3GB Ram, I remember some user get the 32Bit version download on a 64Bit system.
I guess your reach this limit easily with 200+ tabs and this slowdown Vivaldi.
Remove Vivaldi and install the 64Bit version, it does not touch your user data if you not check the "Remove User Data" checkbox during uninstall.
To be 100% save backup your profile folder "Default", the path is published in the menu > Help > About.
As you use the Standalone install you can install the 64Bit version in a new folder and copy the profile over.
Cheers, mib
gabrielwoj
I see. Well, I don't quite know why the memory doesn't clear itself after closing a tab, but I will try using the 64bits version. I'm not sure why I never downloaded the 64bit version, to be honest. I have been using this browser ever since the very very beginning, and I guess that maybe there was no 64bits version back then, so I just relied on updates? It's possible.
I don't have any more plans in uploading a vast amount of files to that Wiki soon, as I'll be busy with other stuff. I could still try, however, simulate opening and closing tabs on the 64bits version to see if the problem still persists. Although, I do know that I used to do the same thing on the 32bits version pre 6.2, and it wouldn't lag, so I still find to be a little odd.
My only question is if my extensions will still work by switching from 32bits to 64bits. Although unrelated, I have a media player with 32bits extensions that did not work under a new version that has a 64bits version (which I was testing out). Either way, I could probably redownload them, hopefully all the extensions I use have 64bits variants as well.
I do appreciate your response and suggestion, thank you.
mib2berlin
@gabrielwoj
I was not even aware there are 32Bit extensions.
If you use sync extensions are synced, they simply appear in a new install.
Without sync it is a bit work if you use many.
I am not sure what happen if you use a 32Bit profile in a 64Bit install but I cant imagine a profile is 32 or 64 Bit.
Copy it over to the new install and you know without breaking anything.
gabrielwoj
@mib2berlin I'm not sure if there are 32bit browser extensions or not, the example I gave was with completely different program (a media player) that had differences on the architecture, where 32bit extensions for that media player wouldn't work on the newly released 64bits version.
I'll let you know of anything if the transfer from 32bits to 64bits works well, and I'll try if I can simulate opening and closing tabs to see if the slowdown still happens even on the 64bits version.