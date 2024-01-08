Hello. For a while now, probably ever since the 6.2 update that introduced a complete overhaul on the code, I've been having certain problems related to opening too many tabs in one session.

The problem is not opening all of them at the same time, but rather, if I open way too many of them during an entire session (without closing the session).

In certain days, I rely on opening several tabs for uploading files on a Wiki I contribute. Sometimes, this can be over 100 tabs opened in a single session, other times it can be even over 500 or even reaching 1000 tabs.

I only open at least 4 tabs per upload, then close each tab after I'm done uploading, then go to the next 4 uploads. On the last time I have uploaded several of these files on this Wiki, I instead relied on a different way in uploading.

Most of the time, when I'm doing these kinds of uploads, I open 4 tabs, close these 4 tabs, and go to the next row of the table template we have. In total, I do this until I upload all 36 / 37 files. This is for one table of files, and the process repeat if I decide to fulfill another table of these files in another page (or sometimes even the same page, but in a different part of the page).

On this other method I did last time, I have instead opened 37 tabs at once, and decided to keep them open as opposed to closing, and just went to the "Upload file" SpecialPage on the Wiki I was contributing to. And despite having uploaded so many files during that day and on the same session, I didn't had the same slowdown, probably because I didn't close the tabs, I re-utilized them since I was going with another method.

I think that this has to do with something of tabs still being in "memory" after closing them? Because if I do my usual process of opening 4 tabs each time I want to upload something, close them, and re open other 4 new tabs, then I get this slowdown. Moving tabs around starts to become slow, pages take time to catch up (although this was much slower before when 6.2 hit, it's a little faster now), and so on.

The most notable aspect of this bug is how long it takes for Vivaldi to actually close after I close the Window, if this bug takes effect (tab slowdown). Sometimes I have to wait like up to 10 minutes for the process to finally end on Process Explorer. Yes, I could just kill the process, but I let it wait if it requires to save anything after closing the browser.

I would sometimes close the browser, so I can get rid of the tab slowdown after uploading several files in a single session. It was a way to "refresh" the browser, as a workaround of this bug. I don't have any footage of it right now, but it has happened several times ever since 6.2 dropped, and I was wondering if anyone else had the same problem.

Vivaldi 6.5.3206.50 (32-bit)*

Windows 10 Pro 22H2 (64-bits)

I use the Portable version, where userdata, cache, and saved settings are stored on the "installation" folder, instead of %Appdata%.