Oddity with "Save Browsing History" option
gabrielwoj
Hello. So, a little while ago, I changed my Browsing History settings from One Week to Forever. To my surprise, when I tried to find a page I visited recently, I noticed that my entire history was wiped, despite me changing the setting before.
When I went to look up the setting again, I noticed that it went back to "One Week", strange. I have even closed Vivaldi when I set the new setting, as it states it only applies when the browser is restarted.
I have attempted setting it back to Forever again, without much luck. The option would always go back to my previous setting, "One Week". So, I was about to write about this bug here, but...
All of the sudden, the option is finally properly set to "Forever". I have no idea how did that happen, unless it has to do with something with profiles, as I use other two profiles for other needs. One of them was also set "Forever", but the other one, as it was copied from my default one when I set it to "One Week" later, was set to "One Week" too, but it did properly save once I set it back to "Forever", so I guess it could be like an interference between both?
Now both of these profiles that used to be set as "One Week" are properly set to "Forever", but I'm not quite sure why that wasn't the case before, and I don't know if there's a fix to it. If anyone's having this problem, I guess try keep setting until it finally decides to stay on the proper option. Due to another bug I'm having related to profiles, maybe Vivaldi crashing caused the option to not save, although having this happen twice was an oddity for sure.
Although I'm reporting this despite being resolved, just letting others know. Maybe a smart way to try set that option is to set before starting an update for Vivaldi, so the browser does, in fact, restart.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.50 (32-bit)*
Windows 10 Pro 22H2 (64-bits)
I use the Portable version, where userdata, cache, and saved settings are stored on the "installation" folder, instead of %Appdata%.
Hi,
Any other Sync'd computer¿
Maybe a glitch between them.
By the way,
gabrielwoj
Hello there. No, I don't use the Sync functionality at all. I always set up things manually. Usually what I do is copy one profile over to another if I change computers, via the UserData settings. I also do this for new profiles I create, as I want to keep all the settings related to tab behaviors, hotkeys, etc., intact between profiles.
If that is the culprit, I don't know, but I have always done that and I never had any other issues in regards to things not saving after closing (the history itself is kept, new bookmarks are kept, download history is there, websites I logged in are still there, etc.).
Additionally, this is a bug that started to happen recently. For quite a while now, I had the browsing history set to Forever, and changed to "One Week" in like... 2-3 months ago, and when I did that, I did not had any problems of the setting not saving like it happened recently. I already had another profile set as well, but to my knowledge, these profiles are saved in separate folders, and they shouldn't really interfere with one or another.
Lastly, when I attempted closing the browser to save it, and noticed that the option was not properly being set, I only had one profile open, reducing the chances of two or more profiles interfering with the option.
Thank you for your response.
DoctorG Ambassador
I remember a issue last year or more ago where switching history length that did not shorten/cleared history database.