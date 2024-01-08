Hello. So, a little while ago, I changed my Browsing History settings from One Week to Forever. To my surprise, when I tried to find a page I visited recently, I noticed that my entire history was wiped, despite me changing the setting before.

When I went to look up the setting again, I noticed that it went back to "One Week", strange. I have even closed Vivaldi when I set the new setting, as it states it only applies when the browser is restarted.

I have attempted setting it back to Forever again, without much luck. The option would always go back to my previous setting, "One Week". So, I was about to write about this bug here, but...

All of the sudden, the option is finally properly set to "Forever". I have no idea how did that happen, unless it has to do with something with profiles, as I use other two profiles for other needs. One of them was also set "Forever", but the other one, as it was copied from my default one when I set it to "One Week" later, was set to "One Week" too, but it did properly save once I set it back to "Forever", so I guess it could be like an interference between both?

Now both of these profiles that used to be set as "One Week" are properly set to "Forever", but I'm not quite sure why that wasn't the case before, and I don't know if there's a fix to it. If anyone's having this problem, I guess try keep setting until it finally decides to stay on the proper option. Due to another bug I'm having related to profiles, maybe Vivaldi crashing caused the option to not save, although having this happen twice was an oddity for sure.

Although I'm reporting this despite being resolved, just letting others know. Maybe a smart way to try set that option is to set before starting an update for Vivaldi, so the browser does, in fact, restart.

Vivaldi 6.5.3206.50 (32-bit)*

Windows 10 Pro 22H2 (64-bits)

I use the Portable version, where userdata, cache, and saved settings are stored on the "installation" folder, instead of %Appdata%.