Heyho,

I tried chatGPT and search engines but couldn't find what I was looking for.

If I enter something at the address field of Vivaldi, for example "github", the browser auto-sets "https://github.com" as an auto result so if I hit "enter", the URL suggested is opened.

I don't know how and since when this behaviour has been brought to Vivaldi but it annoys the hell out of my muscle memory.

I'd like "search" to be the default option, always, but either I don't understand the Settings->Search options or I'm to blind to finde the correct setting to change this behaviour.

Thanks in advance for any help!!