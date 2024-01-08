Print dialog closes when entering custom page numbers
-
When I open the print dialog in Vivaldi, change the pages to be printed to 'custom' and then try to type in a page number, the print dialog closes. Is this a known bug?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@erikson I do not see such with Vivaldi 6.5.3206.50 Windows 11 23H2; No closing.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@erikson Ah, you use in Settings → Keyboard → Single Key Shortcuts.
Bad Vivaldi bug!
I will check bug tracker now.
VB-57886 "Print Dialog - Single Key Shortcuts Change Tabs While Typing Out Page Numbers"- confirmed, no fix.
-
Thanks for you quick reply.
I use File -> Print -> Switch pages to custom -> in the field pages enter a number
Dialog is closing
Vivaldi.6.5.3206.50.x64
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@erikson Do you have active Settings → Keyboard → Single Key Shortcuts? If yes, that is the cause! Disable it and restart Vivaldi.
But i can not confirm a close of print setting popup when entering page numbers and not having single key shortcut enabled.
-
Yes, you're right. When I disable Single Key Shortcut, the error doesn't appear.
Thank you very much.