Optionally match parent folder names when searching for bookmarks by name
-
williamscaleba
Given
A bookmark hierarchy where foo is a folder and lorem and ipsum are separate bookmarks nested beneath it:
foo/lorem
foo/ipsum
and user types foo into address bar and quick commands
Actual result
Address bar: no hits
Quick commands: option to open all bookmarks in folder
Wanted result
Address bar: lists lorem and ipsum (matching root folder foo), ideally GUI shows hits on parent folder names somehow
Quick commands: in addition to actual, lists bookmarks like address bar
-
williamscaleba