Support Translate Attribute (allow disabling translate button)
contentions
Is it possible to not let the translate icon automatically show up at all in HTML?
<html translate="no" class="notranslate"> <meta name="google" content="notranslate" />
I tried these and it worked, Edge and Chrome not popping out or showing their translate icon (both with setting of offering to translate).
Don't know if anything similar would work for Vivaldi?
Hi,
Wouldn't this be easier?
Disable it
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
contentions
@Zalex108 Thank you for the reply, but that would only work for people who... untick that box.
And I already made all my elements at least somehow not selectable (to an extent).
I actually wanted to refer to the page translate icon on the address bar, every time I open certain pages it just shows up.
@contentions said in possible to disable translate button in HTML?:
I actually wanted to refer to the page translate icon on the address bar, every time I open certain pages it just shows up.
Add screenshots next time.
This just shows the icon not the PopUp.
Will move it to Mods Sub
contentions
@Zalex108 Yeah I untick that box and only the icon appears, but what I wish is to not let it appear at all, for anyone who have those features on or not, like what I did for Edge and Chrome. Their translate icons just don't appear, even if the setting is offering to or automatically translate.
So,
Someone here, at Mods forum would help.
The translate attribute is currently not supported, but there's a pending bug on it (VB-85993 - Support the translate attribute)
As this is an un-implemented feature, and more a web dev compatibility issues, mods may not be able to help with this.
I'll move this to the requests forum, any web devs that need this can vote for it and we can track discuss potential implementation.
contentions