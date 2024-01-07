what's the problem with vivaldi? unstable, logging out all logins ...
Hello,
I've been having a problem with vivaldi for the last two+ months and it's been driving me crazy.
After most updates, and at various times after a few days, my entire browser gets stuck. In the task manager, vivaldi's power consumption jumps to Very High. It jams my whole computer on a response of a few seconds and vivaldi can't be shut down except through task manager.
When I turn it back on, all passwords disappear from task manager, no new ones can be added, and it can't import. I have to turn the pc off and on several times and then after randomly turning it on, the password manager fixes itself.
This is a nightmare. I normally don't turn off my computer for years and now I have to every three days because of a stupid internet browser
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
mib2berlin
@davidkral
Hi, I guess it is a stupid extension like "Minimal Theme for Twitter/X".
Chrome extensions can do strange things in Vivaldi, you can edit your desktop shortcut to disable all at start to test this.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93677/vivaldi-lost-all-my-settings-after-restarting-for-an-update
@Zalex108
Vivaldi Version: 6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) (64bitové)
Since when happens: I don't know exactly, late November/early December
OS / Version / DE Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3803)
DoctorG Ambassador
@davidkral Start Update to 6.5.3206.50!
barbudo2005
@davidkral Said:
I have to every three days because of a stupid internet browser.
In my country there is a saying that says: "He who says it is what he says."
And this other one " Don't do to others what you wouldn't like them to do to you".
-
a stupid web browser is meant as a general term. a web browser is not a software for operating a nuclear power plant or a program for complex calculations, just a display of text and media
-
@DoctorG
beautiful, at least this update didn't throw everything off. Thanks
barbudo2005
Dear Devs, I would like to inform you that the development that you are making is not a software for operating a nuclear power plant or a program for complex calculations, just a display of text and media
-
mib2berlin
@davidkral
Hi, did you try to start Vivaldi with disabled extensions?
Create a test profile, don't change or install anything and test this for a while.
You need a clean state to test if this is caused by Vivaldi, no other user report this in the forum.
Cheers, mib