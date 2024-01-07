Hello,

I've been having a problem with vivaldi for the last two+ months and it's been driving me crazy.

After most updates, and at various times after a few days, my entire browser gets stuck. In the task manager, vivaldi's power consumption jumps to Very High. It jams my whole computer on a response of a few seconds and vivaldi can't be shut down except through task manager.

When I turn it back on, all passwords disappear from task manager, no new ones can be added, and it can't import. I have to turn the pc off and on several times and then after randomly turning it on, the password manager fixes itself.

This is a nightmare. I normally don't turn off my computer for years and now I have to every three days because of a stupid internet browser