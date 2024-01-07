Installed 6.5.3206.50: Vivaldi suddenly stopped running with error:

ERROR:registration_protocol_win.cc(135)] TransactNamedPipe: The pipe has been ended. (0x6D)

I reinstalled standalone, it worked for a while then stopped running with the same error.

Watching taskmanager the process will startup but suddenly drop. There is nothing in the windows event log to indicate why.

I renamed the executable, and ran it, and it would run. This tells me that something else is doing a name search of the process list and killing it. (right? The ONLY thing different is the name, what else could it be?)

The previously installed version was 6.5.3206.50. If I download a new install it is numbered .48. It is also 32 bit even though I clicked on 64 bit.

So I am not sure whether there is an attempted roll back or whether the CDN is not synced or possibly I'm being MITM'd?

In any case the new installed refuses to install with "unspecified error".

Interestingly the first time I tried pointing edge at Vivaldi.com it also just failed to even load the page. (had to reload to get it to go there)

I prefer Vivaldi, because I like to be able to turn of image loading. Both for bandwidth saving, and to reduce visual noise.

Notably, I recall a certain OS vendor playing similar games with Netscape back in the day, so my suspicions lie there.

I want to get V working again. Help?