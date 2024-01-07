private blog not visible
I can view my private blog with the exact URL or find it inside my panel, but not in my blog site [my username dot Vivaldi dot net] when logged in. Is this the normal feature?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
The first post is there only to share some useful information about blogging and to show what a post on your blog can look like. Start writing new posts of your own and they'll show up.
@jane-n Thanks for the reply, but my other private blogs are also invisible in my blog site. Have to find them in the wp panel every time.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I checked your blog. If you disable "Exclude this page from all archive queries on this site" in SEO Settings > Visibility > Archive Settings, the posts will be shown on your blog again.