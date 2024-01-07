Switching the address bar position will close all opened tabs
Android:
Samsung S22 Ultra with android 13
Vivaldi:
6.4.3171.134(stable),
6.5.3217.35(snapshot),
6.5.3222.1(sopranos).
Open "Settings->Appearance" toggle "Address Bar At Bottom". All opened tabs closed.
1, Is it know issue?
2, feature or bug?
3, Only me?
mib2berlin
@Aaron
Hi, I cant reproduce this on:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Android 12
6.5.3217.35 Snapshot
6.6.3232.1 Soprano
With tab bar enabled/disabled and 5 tabs.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Switching the address bar position will close all opened tabs:
6.6.3232.1 Soprano
Can you even get a version this new? I can only find the play store version
mib2berlin
@Aaron
I install often manually because the Playstore is not updated.
The soprano builds are published in the ~daily mails.
I have to do the this on Linux for every build, no auto updates.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Switching the address bar position will close all opened tabs:
tab bar enabled/disabled
Setting "tab bar enabled/disabled",same issue(opened tabs closed) with me.
what's wrong with my tabs?
mib2berlin
@Aaron
I use "Dual Apps" for testing, it clone your install in a clean profile, iirc Samsung doesn't have this but a kind of secure install.
To my knowledge we had really "Samsung only" bugs, I would report it to the tracker, many tester have Samsung devices.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
I test those above with synced profile(not clean) on snapshot, but stable n soparons are both uninstall then reinstall and haven't sync (even not login ).They are definitely clean profiles.
Samsung doesn't have this
it have. I'm using Dual apps with my wechat(2 accounts). but, only wechat.... All my apps (including vivaldi) are not supported except WeChat .
I would report it to the tracker, many tester have Samsung devices.
Thanks!