Bitwarden window position when Vivadi is maximized
Hello everyone,
I am using the Bitwarden-Extension and have the following problem: If I want to open the add-on in a new window by clicking on "Open in a new window" or if the add-on opens automatically with passkeys, then the window position is wrong. However, the problem only occurs when Vivaldi itself is maximized.
Anyone with the same problem or has anyone been able to solve it? Unfortunately, I have not found a way to save the window position of the add-on.
Thanks
Steps to reproduce:
Maximize the main Vivaldi window
Click on "Open in a new window"
Result:
Extension is not displayed correctly (chopped off)
Hi,
--
Hello @Zalex108, thanks for your message. I use Vivaldi 6.5.3206.50 on Windows 11 23H2 on a PC and Tablet (Microsoft Surface) and the problem occurs on both devices, since i switched from Brave to Vivaldi on December. The window position of the extension on Brave and Edge is correct and it seems to be a Vivaldi specific problem.
I have done the troubleshooting steps, but ended up with the same result. I also did a clean installation of Vivaldi in a sandbox - same result here too.
mib2berlin
@bastaxtm
Hi, does your images show a tablet mode in portrait view?
I cant really test this without an account, do you mean this window on desktop?
Such popup are sometimes cropped when the UI scale is not 100% but smaller but I cant reproduce this.
Hi @mib2berlin, it`s in portrait view on both devices and you've to be logged in to Bitwarden to reproduce that.
I have also tried setting the UI scaling of Windows and Vivaldi to 100%, but the behavior still occurs.
mib2berlin
@bastaxtm
Do you use a vertical monitor on desktop?
Anyway, you can report it to the bug tracker, I could not find an actual report. I guess the Vivaldi team has a Bitwarden test account.
If you report from the Surface the device, Vivaldi and OS version is automatically added to the report.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Hello @mib2berlin, no, it`s an horizontal monitor. Thanks for the tips and I have created an bug report for this (VB-103023).
mib2berlin
@bastaxtm
Thanks, I cant confirm but I add labels and a link to this thread,
Cheers, mib