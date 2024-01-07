Hello everyone,

I am using the Bitwarden-Extension and have the following problem: If I want to open the add-on in a new window by clicking on "Open in a new window" or if the add-on opens automatically with passkeys, then the window position is wrong. However, the problem only occurs when Vivaldi itself is maximized.

Anyone with the same problem or has anyone been able to solve it? Unfortunately, I have not found a way to save the window position of the add-on.

Thanks

Steps to reproduce:

Maximize the main Vivaldi window

Click on "Open in a new window"



Result:

Extension is not displayed correctly (chopped off)

