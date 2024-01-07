Extension handling
2 related questions:
I have more extensions installed than will fit on the task bar. How can I launch other extensions?
Is there a way to pin extensions to the task bar?
mib2berlin
@Marbux
Hi, you can rearrange your bar to get more room or move extensions to the status bar, for example.
Welcome to the forum, mib