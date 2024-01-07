Battlefield 2042
-
Do someone here plays games like Battlefield 2042 (can you remember 2142?) or similar for reaction time training in short sessions?
Or to have some good time with friends and train at the same time?
-
SilentWatcher
This post is deleted!
-
@SilentWatcher said in Battlefield 2042:
@unicore I play
Spam Hunter 2024™to help tune my suspicious activity perception.
So... are you going to tell something topic specific or spam here? Years long I used Vivaldi browser without account. Now that I have acount I did discover this forum.
And first FIRST answer I get here is an unfriendly one. I looked your profile and what I see. You search for anger and problems. I dont care your agenda. I care about what you talk to me.
So in conclusion I feel atacked by your post and I reported you. I have no problem with pointing out people who behave not good - you.
And back to topic when you will like to act normal:
One game I am missing more and more is just slow old Chess game. Offline with something to eat or dring. In past it was a good time with friends meeting and talking.
-
SilentWatcher
@unicore Sorry if I wrongly suspected you of being a spam account. It is not my intention to be hostile to new users on the forum, which is why I normally keep quiet and simply follow the accounts in question.
I use this account to keep track of other users that are acting suspiciously, and unfortunately your posts follows a pattern often used by spammers. After seeing a dozen or so accounts doing the same thing over the years, I felt confident in my assumption, but I could easily be wrong.
I will delete my original reply, but I will continue to follow you for now; I hope you can understand. I just get tired of seeing endless spam trying to prey on the users of the forum, so I try to be overly cautious with my monitoring when an account strikes me as suspicious because often spam links manage to get overlooked without someone keeping track.
-
@SilentWatcher Thank you for your reply. Please be so polite and do not excuse prejudiced behavior towards an innocent person. I'm sure you can accomplish your goal in a more humane way. Nevertheless, thank you for your public apology and I wish you to find a balance. Life is too short to take things personally. See you on the forum