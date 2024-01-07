Hello! I've recently been modifying Vivalid and I came across a bit of CSS code that allows me to move the 'Find in Page' menu to the bottom of the screen.

(CSS code I used to do this [credit to @shifte for finding this])

.find-in-page-wrapper { order: 2; }

While using this modification, however, I noticed that the 'Status Info Overlay' pop-up (if enabled under the 'Appearance' section of Vivaldi's settings) overlaps with the 'Find in Page' menu. Would there be any CSS code that could be used to push up the 'Status Info Overlay' pop-up whenever the 'Find in Page' menu is active? Thanks in advance for the help!

(picture displaying what I'm trying to achieve)

