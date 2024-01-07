Push ‘Status Info Overlay’ up While ‘Find in Page’ Is Active
Hello! I've recently been modifying Vivalid and I came across a bit of CSS code that allows me to move the 'Find in Page' menu to the bottom of the screen.
(CSS code I used to do this [credit to @shifte for finding this])
.find-in-page-wrapper { order: 2; }
While using this modification, however, I noticed that the 'Status Info Overlay' pop-up (if enabled under the 'Appearance' section of Vivaldi's settings) overlaps with the 'Find in Page' menu. Would there be any CSS code that could be used to push up the 'Status Info Overlay' pop-up whenever the 'Find in Page' menu is active? Thanks in advance for the help!
(picture displaying what I'm trying to achieve)
@Patskoue This should work:
/* Move status info overlay up when find in page is visible on the bottom */ #webview-container:has(.webpageview.active .find-in-page) ~ .StatusInfo { --default-status-info-bottom: 6px; --find-in-page-bar-height: 34px; bottom: calc(var(--default-status-info-bottom) + var(--find-in-page-bar-height)); }
The
:has()component is what is determining if the active tab has a find in page bar visible. When it is hidden, the
.find-in-pageelement doesn't exist.
You might want to adjust its positioning, but I kept it looking as default as possible and included the values as variables so you could see where the positioning is coming from.
@nomadic This works perfectly! Thanks so much for the help!