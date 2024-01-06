Vivaldi has slower scrolling than Chrome?
I have a OnePlus Pad and I've noticed that Vivaldi seems to scroll slower/less far in relation to the fingers input compared to Google Chrome?
It makes the browsing feel less precise and fluid.
Have anyone else noticed this?
