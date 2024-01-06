I'm trying to import my passwords to my second computer in another office.

After clicking on "files", "Import from application or files", from Vivaldi, passwords, I go to the directory where copied my passwords.csv file, exported from the other 'puter.

Vivaldi does not recognize the file, it does not appear.

It's as if it were not there (no object for moniker).

It CAN NOT be accessed.

I've tried a dozen times with different locations.

I need those passwords.

How can I import them - this method DOES NOT WORK