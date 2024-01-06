Since updating to version 6.5.3206.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit) .

I seem to have lost the default view of seeing "panel 1" the accounts and folders list, "panel 2" the list of received emails" and "panel 3" the email message, all at once when I click the Mail Icon, followed by "Show Mail".

Now I just get panels 1 and 2. Then I have to click twice "Show Panel" (or F4 twice) to see all three panels together.

I like to see all three, as it's easier to read the email and quickly delete it from the account/folders panel.

Is there a way to reconfigure showing all three panels when I click the Mail icon and then Show Mail?

Thank you.