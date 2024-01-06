Issue with display panels since update
-
Since updating to version 6.5.3206.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit) .
I seem to have lost the default view of seeing "panel 1" the accounts and folders list, "panel 2" the list of received emails" and "panel 3" the email message, all at once when I click the Mail Icon, followed by "Show Mail".
Now I just get panels 1 and 2. Then I have to click twice "Show Panel" (or F4 twice) to see all three panels together.
I like to see all three, as it's easier to read the email and quickly delete it from the account/folders panel.
Is there a way to reconfigure showing all three panels when I click the Mail icon and then Show Mail?
Thank you.
-
This is a bug that should be squished in the next update. Very annoying indeed.
-
@WildEnte Thank you for the quick reply and information.
-
6.5.3206.53 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) still has this bug.
-
Yes I spoke too soon but the fix for issue "[Mail] Panel does not auto-open when visiting the mail tab (VB-102562)" is in the latest snapshot which I use and so far it's working well for me.