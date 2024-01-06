McAfee
how to remove popup add from Macafee it only pops up when using this browser
Hi,
You will need to elaborate what kind of Pop Up are you referring to.
Screenshots helps too.
In the meantime,
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
Some useful links:
@gr8t115, McAffee often use hijackers, they came eg, as Bundleware in some downloaded app. To eliminate this crap, use AdwCleaner (faster) or better, the Panda Cloud Cleaner (slower but much more in-depth), both are 100%free and only working on demand no staying resident in RAM like Malwarebytes do, after the scan and cleaning, apart also clean the Serviceworkers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals
@gr8t115 Please list here each extension (if any) installed into your Vivaldi. You can access the listing via CTRL+SHIFT+E.