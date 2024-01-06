Site nicknames not working correctly
After updating to the latest version (6.5.3206.50) the site nicknames when typing in the address bar don't work correctly.
Forever you could just type for example "c" and press enter, and the site with nickname c would load correctly. In the latest update, if you do it on a new tab, this works correctly. But if you try to do it again on the same tab (replacing the current url with a nickname) it does not work. Vivaldi tries to search for what you typed and you need to delete it and try again for it to work.
This makes it very annoying to move from one nickname to another, which is usually what people will use this feature for, quickly changing between frequent sites.
@Johnex
Hi, there are several threads about this issue, maybe check here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93390/bookmarks-nicknames-not-working-in-url-bar/11
Cheers, mib
I see it yeah thanks. Hope it gets fixed soon. In the future i hope Vivaldi does more regression testing. Small UI issues like this shouldn't be a thing.
@Johnex
Hm, this setting should solve the problem, does it not?
I don't use nicknames so not the best tester here.
You mean the top one "Show Search Queries In Typed History"?
@Johnex
Ah I am sorry, this seems to be a completely different issue.
If other user can reproduce this you can report it to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
I will start some tests in a clean profile.
Yeah still doesn't work I tried setting all the options as the other user had.
Seems like Vivaldi is forgetting the priority of the options after the site loads.
@Johnex
OK, I can confirm this in a clean profile, please report this to the tracker. I can confirm it internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
I added it VB-102997
Thanks for confirming the issue with me
@Johnex
Confirmed!
Thank you for the detailed report.
Cheers, mib