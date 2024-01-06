After updating to the latest version (6.5.3206.50) the site nicknames when typing in the address bar don't work correctly.

Forever you could just type for example "c" and press enter, and the site with nickname c would load correctly. In the latest update, if you do it on a new tab, this works correctly. But if you try to do it again on the same tab (replacing the current url with a nickname) it does not work. Vivaldi tries to search for what you typed and you need to delete it and try again for it to work.

This makes it very annoying to move from one nickname to another, which is usually what people will use this feature for, quickly changing between frequent sites.