The fall of Firefox: Mozilla's once-popular web browser slides into irrelevance - ZDNET
edwardp Ambassador
Steven Vaughan-Nichol said in The fall of Firefox: Mozilla's once-popular web browser slides into irrelevance
I'd love to see Firefox rise from the ashes as its first name, Phoenix, had hoped for. I fear, however, that this time, Firefox is doomed to disappear.
Let's hope he's wrong about that! We don't need less browser choice, especially when is the only major browser which is not based on Chrome's code. It's bad to put all of the eggs into one basket.