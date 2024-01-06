Vivaldi for iOS stuck when typing Chinese in address bar
KometSanae
there is no problem when typing English in address bar in Vivaldi for iOS, but when I typing Chinese characters, it stuck and will only resume after few second. I guess it is some language-related bug.
