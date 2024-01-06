@kuzzzma I finally have some time to look at this. So far I have not been able to reproduce the issue you mention, so we need ask stupid questions to narrow this down.

My first suspicion is that the date of your feed message is formatted in some way that Vivaldi cannot interprete. In that case, the feed message will appear as the OLDEST item in your list from 1970 or something like this. So please check the date that Vivaldi thinks the feed item was sent.

Also, when you are in the feeds list, please try to "find" the message by hitting the g key on your keyboard. This is by default mapped to "mark as read and go to next unread item". Note that whatever message it's on will get marked as read, so only do this when you don't require some other messages as unread. But hitting this key should eventually bring you to that feeds message.

Once you find one of these feed items that you can only show using the notification, please: