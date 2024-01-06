New Feed items not showing in message list
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
After update I'll get notification with new feed item fetched, it shows in Win10 notification area, Vivaldi sidebar will show +1 notification about unread item, but it's not showing on the list of messages for the feed.
Only way to view it is to go via Win notification area link - and then Vivaldi will show the item in separate tab, but message still won't appear in feed list.
Welcome to the forum! Which view in the sidebar do you use? For example, the Mail panel -> Unread view allows you to show/hide feed items with a toggle button above the message list. If that toggle is off, the feed item will not show. Naturally that toggle does not exist vor Feed only views (feeds section in the Mail panel and the Feeds panel)
@WildEnte I'm talking about specific feed view (with only it's messages) in Feeds sidebar.
I don't have a good idea what it could be and also I'm not aware of any similar posts here on the forum lately. Could you please write a bug report? That at least gives everyone something to refer to.
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
@WildEnte already did a bug report for it
mib2berlin
@kuzzzma I finally have some time to look at this. So far I have not been able to reproduce the issue you mention, so we need ask stupid questions to narrow this down.
My first suspicion is that the date of your feed message is formatted in some way that Vivaldi cannot interprete. In that case, the feed message will appear as the OLDEST item in your list from 1970 or something like this. So please check the date that Vivaldi thinks the feed item was sent.
Also, when you are in the feeds list, please try to "find" the message by hitting the g key on your keyboard. This is by default mapped to "mark as read and go to next unread item". Note that whatever message it's on will get marked as read, so only do this when you don't require some other messages as unread. But hitting this key should eventually bring you to that feeds message.
Once you find one of these feed items that you can only show using the notification, please:
- Make a screenshot of the feed list + message, remove all personal data that may show, and post that screenshot here
- when showing the feed item that does not properly appear in the list, please hit ctrl+s (for save page as...) which will open a dialog to save the message as a .eml file. Please send that .eml file as a reply to the bug report confirmation email that you have received, such that the dev team has a chance to look at the formatting of that message.