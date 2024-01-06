Unsolved Where is my 'HOME' icon?
-
Hello users and developers of the Vivaldi web browser.
I have been using it for many years and I am a satisfied user. To be precise, I was a satisfied user. In the current version, the house symbol disappears. Where is my "home"?
Please help me, please....
PS : Windows 10 home
-
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Tom544 It was removed in the default setup, to clean up the UI. Apparently, the majority of users do not use it. The URL field was centred on the Address Bar, along with a few other changes.
Right-click on any toolbar to edit it.
-
Thank you very much for your advice. Everything is working great now.
Please be understanding about my question. I will be 70 years old in a few days. Not everything is as simple as it used to be
Thank you very much and I wish you a Happy 2024
It may be closed
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Tom544 Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
-
barbudo2005
@Pesala Said:
Apparently, the majority of users do not use it.
An alternative use of Home button: Restart Vivaldi
1.- Use this setting;
2.- Use this code:
button.ToolbarButton-Button[title*="Go to homepage"] span.button-icon svg path {d: path('M9 12l-4.463 4.969-4.537-4.969h3c0-4.97 4.03-9 9-9 2.395 0 4.565.942 6.179 2.468l-2.004 2.231c-1.081-1.05-2.553-1.699-4.175-1.699-3.309 0-6 2.691-6 6h3zm10.463-4.969l-4.463 4.969h3c0 3.309-2.691 6-6 6-1.623 0-3.094-.65-4.175-1.699l-2.004 2.231c1.613 1.526 3.784 2.468 6.179 2.468 4.97 0 9-4.03 9-9h3l-4.537-4.969z'); transform: scale(0.95) !important; transform-origin: 157% 154% !important; filter: contrast(10%) !important;}